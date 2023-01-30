There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cameco Corporation (CCJ) can be one of them

The closing price of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) was $27.63 for the day, up 2.37% from the previous closing price of $26.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7614201 shares were traded. CCJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCJ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cameco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has reached a high of $32.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.67.

Shares Statistics:

CCJ traded an average of 4.51M shares per day over the past three months and 4.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 432.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCJ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.97M, compared to 16.04M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, CCJ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for CCJ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $358.48M to a low estimate of $358.48M. As of the current estimate, Cameco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $367.76M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $421.21M, an increase of 36.40% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $421.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.21M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.