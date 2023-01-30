There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) can be one of them

The closing price of Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) was $26.25 for the day, up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $25.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741598 shares were traded. SNDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $27.

On December 21, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 134,497 shares of the business.

Geyer David L sold 16,000 shares of SNDR for $395,368 on Apr 01. The EVP, Pres. Transp. & Log. now owns 100,096 shares after completing the transaction at $24.71 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Devgun Shaleen, who serves as the EVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 11,748 shares for $26.82 each. As a result, the insider received 315,081 and left with 155,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schneider’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has reached a high of $27.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.42.

Shares Statistics:

SNDR traded an average of 516.64K shares per day over the past three months and 519.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.87M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, SNDR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Schneider National Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.61B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.16B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.