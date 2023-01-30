There is a good chance Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $6.47 in the prior trading day, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at $6.67, up 3.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 915132 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 21, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Yang Arvin sold 2,209 shares for $5.74 per share. The transaction valued at 12,680 led to the insider holds 30,821 shares of the business.

Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares of MRSN for $99,566 on Jan 17. The President & CEO now owns 48,733 shares after completing the transaction at $5.74 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, MISRA TUSHAR, who serves as the SVP, CMO of the company, sold 458 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider received 2,629 and left with 5,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $8.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 936.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.80M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 3.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$2.92.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $13.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11k, an estimated increase of 123,263.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 77,504.71% from the average estimate.