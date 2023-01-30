There Is Still Room For Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) closed the day trading at $7.55 up 4.28% from the previous closing price of $7.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37435216 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 18, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares for $6.38 per share. The transaction valued at 44,663 led to the insider holds 213,830 shares of the business.

Karp Alexander C. sold 809,398 shares of PLTR for $5,774,569 on Dec 07. The insider now owns 6,432,258 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Karp Alexander C., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 809,398 shares for $7.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,664,167 and left with 6,432,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLTR traded about 32.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLTR traded about 29.51M shares per day. A total of 2.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 119.49M with a Short Ratio of 121.35M, compared to 126.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.