There Is Still Room For Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) closed the day trading at $1.45 up 4.32% from the previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607930 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPRU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Hayes Christopher M. bought 77,523 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 64,158 led to the insider holds 187,515 shares of the business.

Fong Christian S. bought 10,000 shares of SPRU for $9,000 on Dec 14. The President now owns 1,637,112 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Fong Christian S., who serves as the President of the company, bought 20,250 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,018 and bolstered with 1,627,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1482.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPRU traded about 653.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPRU traded about 754.45k shares per day. A total of 142.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.80M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company.