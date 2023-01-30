There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Roku Inc. (ROKU).

In the latest session, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed at $56.04 up 6.58% from its previous closing price of $52.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8279884 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Roku Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $90 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,040 shares for $59.16 per share. The transaction valued at 120,686 led to the insider holds 32,645 shares of the business.

KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,469 shares of ROKU for $82,940 on Nov 16. The SVP General Counsel, Secretary now owns 81,290 shares after completing the transaction at $56.46 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Fuchsberg Gilbert, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Development of the company, sold 3,300 shares for $56.46 each. As a result, the insider received 186,318 and left with 34,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $177.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROKU has traded an average of 7.64M shares per day and 6.71M over the past ten days. A total of 138.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.64M with a Short Ratio of 10.59M, compared to 9.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$1.42, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.2 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.