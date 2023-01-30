There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) was $25.00 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $24.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2132368 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $22.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 3,963 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,075 led to the insider holds 78,954 shares of the business.

Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 26,833 shares of BE for $622,794 on Jan 17. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 82,917 shares after completing the transaction at $23.21 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Brooks Guillermo, who serves as the EVP, Sales – Americas of the company, sold 5,888 shares for $23.48 each. As a result, the insider received 138,250 and left with 41,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.28.

Shares Statistics:

BE traded an average of 2.37M shares per day over the past three months and 2.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.84M with a Short Ratio of 17.54M, compared to 17.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.6M to a low estimate of $237.6M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $240.71M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.07M, an increase of 20.60% over than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.71M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.