This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CION Investment Corporation (CION)

As of close of business last night, CION Investment Corporation’s stock clocked out at $11.12, up 4.41% from its previous closing price of $10.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541659 shares were traded. CION stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CION’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $9.50 from $11.50 previously.

On November 01, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Breakstone Robert A bought 1,000 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 10,100 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Franz Keith S bought 10,000 shares of CION for $100,100 on Nov 30. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 55,500 shares after completing the transaction at $10.01 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Reisner Michael A, who serves as the Co-Chairman & Co-CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $10.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,350 and bolstered with 38,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CION’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CION has reached a high of $14.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CION traded 284.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 179.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CION as of Oct 13, 2022 were 36.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 48.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.06, CION has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $44.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.42M to a low estimate of $44.42M. As of the current estimate, CION Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $42.62M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.19M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.19M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.35M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.45M and the low estimate is $191.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.