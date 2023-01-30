This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

As of close of business last night, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.95, up 6.00% from its previous closing price of $7.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816990 shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 795.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $10.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESRT traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 729.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.34M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.46% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 12.65M, compared to 13.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, ESRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $184.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.3M to a low estimate of $180.38M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.33M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.24M, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.69M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $694.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $719.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.09M, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $736.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $754.8M and the low estimate is $700.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.