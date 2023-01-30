This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

As of close of business last night, JBG SMITH Properties’s stock clocked out at $19.90, up 2.31% from its previous closing price of $19.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1520512 shares were traded. JBGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JBGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $30 from $38 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $26.

On January 05, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $37.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 05, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Paul David Peter sold 562 shares for $19.93 per share. The transaction valued at 11,201 led to the insider holds 1,160 shares of the business.

Stewart Robert Alexander sold 38,591 shares of JBGS for $752,524 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $19.50 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Stewart Robert Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 47,699 shares for $19.51 each. As a result, the insider received 930,607 and left with 38,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JBG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JBGS traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 905.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JBGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 5.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, JBGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $150.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $150.2M to a low estimate of $150.2M. As of the current estimate, JBG SMITH Properties’s year-ago sales were $161.15M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.56M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.56M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $559.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $634.36M, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $610.55M and the low estimate is $527.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.