Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

The closing price of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) was $9.60 for the day, up 0.73% from the previous closing price of $9.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937370 shares were traded. DRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DiamondRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.02.

Shares Statistics:

DRH traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, DRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $988.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.13M, up 74.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $948.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.