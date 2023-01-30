Update from BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): A steady trajectory

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) closed the day trading at $4.35 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $4.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438652 shares were traded. BGCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3000.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BGCP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on February 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating for the stock on July 29, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BGC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGCP has reached a high of $4.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7889.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BGCP traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BGCP traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 371.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.14M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BGCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 5.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

BGCP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.86. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for BGCP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 02, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1555:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.