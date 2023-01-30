Update from F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): A steady trajectory

The closing price of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) was $13.75 for the day, up 0.73% from the previous closing price of $13.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1697588 shares were traded. FNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $15.50 from $16 previously.

On July 19, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when CAMPBELL WILLIAM B bought 1,900 shares for $13.49 per share. The transaction valued at 25,640 led to the insider holds 127,619 shares of the business.

Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares of FNB for $6,990 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 63,675 shares after completing the transaction at $13.98 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, MALONE DAVID J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,600 shares for $13.55 each. As a result, the insider received 401,080 and left with 89,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, F.N.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNB has reached a high of $14.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.40.

Shares Statistics:

FNB traded an average of 2.53M shares per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.51M with a Short Ratio of 9.45M, compared to 10.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, FNB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.34. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for FNB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2003 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $408.81M to a low estimate of $389M. As of the current estimate, F.N.B. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $302.26M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $404.9M, an increase of 35.50% over than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $416.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398.74M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.