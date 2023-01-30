Update from Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) was $27.98 for the day, down -1.79% from the previous closing price of $28.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123932 shares were traded. NTNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Wall Tyler sold 90,000 shares for $26.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,357,073 led to the insider holds 48,256 shares of the business.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares of NTNX for $141,715 on Dec 21. The President and CEO now owns 310,348 shares after completing the transaction at $28.34 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Conway Craig, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $30.38 each. As a result, the insider received 759,575 and left with 33,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $33.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.39.

Shares Statistics:

NTNX traded an average of 2.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.11M, compared to 7.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.