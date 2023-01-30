What shareholders can do to beat the market with New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) stock

As of close of business last night, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.17, up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $37.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1661201 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NFE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Wilkinson Matthew sold 4,000 shares for $42.28 per share. The transaction valued at 169,135 led to the insider holds 46,907 shares of the business.

Wilkinson Matthew sold 6,800 shares of NFE for $285,214 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 50,907 shares after completing the transaction at $41.94 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Griffin C. William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $41.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 410,636 and bolstered with 344,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NFE traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.23 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $618.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $654M to a low estimate of $588.8M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $366.44M, an estimated increase of 68.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.43M, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $68.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $707.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 82.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.