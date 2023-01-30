Which analyst expects Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) closed at $33.13 down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $33.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728827 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 22, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 25, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Schilke Tobin sold 1,000 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 31,000 led to the insider holds 57,877 shares of the business.

Schilke Tobin sold 3,701 shares of RVNC for $100,525 on Jan 09. The CFO now owns 58,877 shares after completing the transaction at $27.16 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Moxie Dwight, who serves as the SVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $27.07 each. As a result, the insider received 297,798 and left with 31,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $34.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVNC has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 82.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.18M, compared to 8.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.57% and a Short% of Float of 11.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.62 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.8 and -$3.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.8M to a low estimate of $23.6M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.75M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.45M, an increase of 48.20% over than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.8M, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270M and the low estimate is $163.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.