A correction may be in store for Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares?

As of close of business last night, Evolent Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.56, up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $31.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568250 shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

On March 30, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares for $27.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,986,690 led to the insider holds 626,479 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares of EVH for $3,112,620 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 626,479 shares after completing the transaction at $28.30 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Blackley Seth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $26.79 each. As a result, the insider received 2,009,250 and left with 422,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVH traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.07M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.37M, compared to 6.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $356.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $364M to a low estimate of $349.36M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.47M, an estimated increase of 60.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.64M, an increase of 50.80% less than the figure of $60.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.79M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $907.96M, up 48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.