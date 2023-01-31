A correction may be in store for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares?

In the latest session, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) closed at $69.73 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $70.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521967 shares were traded. FWONK stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Formula One Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $81.

On July 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 47,950 led to the insider holds 14,871 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 1,371 shares of FWONK for $46,614 on Jan 06. The CAO/PFO now owns 14,871 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200 shares for $32.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,560 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $71.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FWONK has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 952.94k over the past ten days. A total of 207.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.86M. Shares short for FWONK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.5M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 10.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $728.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $835.22M to a low estimate of $636M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $668M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $778.87M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $862M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.