A correction may be in store for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares?

As of close of business last night, Immunocore Holdings plc’s stock clocked out at $58.32, down -3.91% from its previous closing price of $60.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626095 shares were traded. IMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $80 from $33 previously.

On November 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $77.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMCR has reached a high of $69.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMCR traded 372.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 204.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.52M. Insiders hold about 20.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$3.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $34.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.56M to a low estimate of $19.9M. As of the current estimate, Immunocore Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $7.73M, an estimated increase of 347.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.19M, an increase of 348.60% over than the figure of $347.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.79M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.34M, up 292.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.55M and the low estimate is $60.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.