A glimpse at IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) closed at $226.28 down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $229.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634013 shares were traded. IQV stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $251.

On November 17, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $275 to $245.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $300.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $300 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IQVIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQV has reached a high of $256.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 213.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IQV has traded an average of 879.18K shares per day and 667.56k over the past ten days. A total of 186.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.29M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IQV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.7, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.58, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.18 and $10.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.13. EPS for the following year is $10.99, with 20 analysts recommending between $12.02 and $10.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.91B to a low estimate of $3.69B. As of the current estimate, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.64B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.79B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.57B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.87B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.27B and the low estimate is $15.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.