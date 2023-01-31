A Stock You Should Be Looking At: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

After finishing at $373.39 in the prior trading day, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) closed at $366.14, down -1.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148804 shares were traded. SPGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $373.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $365.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $386 from $356 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Craig Christopher sold 1,055 shares for $350.02 per share. The transaction valued at 369,271 led to the insider holds 6,288 shares of the business.

Peterson Douglas L. sold 7,500 shares of SPGI for $2,646,642 on Nov 15. The CEO & President now owns 167,390 shares after completing the transaction at $352.89 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, CHEUNG MARTINA, who serves as the President, S&P Global Ratings of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $385.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,157,340 and left with 6,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, S&P’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPGI has reached a high of $423.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $279.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 351.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 346.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 329.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 8.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SPGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.78, compared to 3.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 27.00% for SPGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $3.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.62 and $11.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.31. EPS for the following year is $13.46, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.13 and $12.11.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.94B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.05B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, S&P Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.09B, an estimated increase of 40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.11B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.3B, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.08B and the low estimate is $12.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.