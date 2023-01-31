An average trading volume for Halliburton Company (HAL) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) closed at $40.34 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $40.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8896214 shares were traded. HAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 12, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $51.

On December 09, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $53.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on December 09, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Beckwith Van H. sold 4,493 shares for $40.41 per share. The transaction valued at 181,562 led to the insider holds 191,334 shares of the business.

Beckwith Van H. sold 4,295 shares of HAL for $182,967 on Jan 17. The EVP, Secretary and CLO now owns 245,731 shares after completing the transaction at $42.60 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Carre Eric, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,325 shares for $39.91 each. As a result, the insider received 491,952 and left with 128,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $43.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HAL traded on average about 9.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 908.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 905.37M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.32M with a Short Ratio of 20.33M, compared to 17.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HAL is 0.64, which was 0.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.93B to a low estimate of $5.49B. As of the current estimate, Halliburton Company’s year-ago sales were $4.28B, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.55B, an increase of 31.90% over than the figure of $30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.38B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.29B, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.43B and the low estimate is $21.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.