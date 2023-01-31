An investigation into Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $38.73 in the prior trading day, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) closed at $38.40, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8969828 shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 12,880 shares for $38.58 per share. The transaction valued at 496,904 led to the insider holds 93,795 shares of the business.

Carroll William C sold 15,529 shares of DAL for $593,208 on Jan 17. The SVP, Fin & Controller now owns 16,780 shares after completing the transaction at $38.20 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Smith Joanne D, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $34.19 each. As a result, the insider received 68,380 and left with 111,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $46.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 641.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 638.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.96M with a Short Ratio of 19.07M, compared to 16.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 16 analysts recommending between $7 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $12.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.35B to a low estimate of $11.77B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.47B, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.42B, an increase of 28.10% less than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.19B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.9B, up 52.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.33B and the low estimate is $46.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.