An investigation into Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s technical aspects

The price of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) closed at $113.56 in the last session, down -1.77% from day before closing price of $115.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18513926 shares were traded. XOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $135.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Fox Leonard M. sold 12,000 shares for $104.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,194 led to the insider holds 188,497 shares of the business.

Talley Darrin L sold 2,500 shares of XOM for $262,500 on Dec 09. The Vice President now owns 34,272 shares after completing the transaction at $105.00 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Talley Darrin L, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $110.47 each. As a result, the insider received 276,182 and left with 25,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exxon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOM has reached a high of $117.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XOM traded on average about 17.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.11B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.54M with a Short Ratio of 37.51M, compared to 38.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XOM is 3.64, which was 3.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38. The current Payout Ratio is 21.50% for XOM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.41 and a low estimate of $2.71, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.07, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.86 and $11.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.93. EPS for the following year is $10.87, with 25 analysts recommending between $13.47 and $8.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $639.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $453.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.64B, up 58.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.56B and the low estimate is $310.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.