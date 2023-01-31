An investigation into Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s technical aspects

The price of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed at $33.75 in the last session, down -0.27% from day before closing price of $33.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570034 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

Payson Norman sold 6,617 shares of PGNY for $204,399 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 272,446 shares after completing the transaction at $30.89 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Payson Norman, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,617 shares for $31.65 each. As a result, the insider received 209,428 and left with 279,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 88.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $53.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGNY traded on average about 857.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 551.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 6.76M, compared to 4.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $759.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $766.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.62M, up 53.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.