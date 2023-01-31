Analysis of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV): Selected Notes

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) closed the day trading at $60.08 down -4.09% from the previous closing price of $62.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516849 shares were traded. ENOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENOV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On September 12, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Hix Christopher M sold 1,367 shares for $55.28 per share. The transaction valued at 75,568 led to the insider holds 44,605 shares of the business.

PRYOR DANIEL A sold 67,421 shares of ENOV for $3,679,568 on Nov 15. The EVP, Strategy & Business Dev. now owns 75,731 shares after completing the transaction at $54.58 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Tandy Bradley J, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 3,355 shares for $58.39 each. As a result, the insider received 195,898 and left with 13,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enovis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENOV has reached a high of $74.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENOV traded about 360.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENOV traded about 327.38k shares per day. A total of 54.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.