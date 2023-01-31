Analysis of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF): Selected Notes

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) closed the day trading at $12.37 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $12.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717032 shares were traded. NZF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NZF, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J bought 2,150 shares for $12.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,897 led to the insider holds 3,450 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 152.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NZF has reached a high of $16.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NZF traded about 765.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NZF traded about 542.73k shares per day. A total of 165.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.39M. Shares short for NZF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 164.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

NZF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.30.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.