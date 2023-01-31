Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) was $36.19 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $36.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512832 shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 04, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $35 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Hoffman Allison C sold 649 shares for $36.07 per share. The transaction valued at 23,407 led to the insider holds 129,507 shares of the business.

Roberts Evan sold 10,000 shares of PHR for $313,552 on Jan 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 703,702 shares after completing the transaction at $31.36 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, VanDuyn Amy Beth, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 378 shares for $33.73 each. As a result, the insider received 12,750 and left with 87,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $37.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.42.

Shares Statistics:

PHR traded an average of 329.63K shares per day over the past three months and 427.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.44M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.03, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$2.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.23M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $358.55M and the low estimate is $343.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.