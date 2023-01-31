Analysis of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE): Selected Notes

STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) closed the day trading at $203.23 down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $206.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508085 shares were traded. STE stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $240.

On April 07, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $275.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2022, with a $275 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Majors Cary L sold 1,600 shares for $192.51 per share. The transaction valued at 308,016 led to the insider holds 12,495 shares of the business.

Zangerle John Adam sold 2,659 shares of STE for $545,919 on Jun 15. The Sr. VP, Gen Counsel, and Sec. now owns 27,936 shares after completing the transaction at $205.31 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Zangerle John Adam, who serves as the Sr. VP, Gen Counsel, and Sec. of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $255.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,043,876 and left with 31,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STE has reached a high of $255.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 188.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STE traded about 536.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STE traded about 394.1k shares per day. A total of 99.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 1.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

STE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.88, up from 1.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $2.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.56 and $8.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.51. EPS for the following year is $9.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $9.59 and $9.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.59B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.42B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.