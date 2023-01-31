Are analysts optimistic about InMode Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:INMD) stock?

The closing price of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) was $34.47 for the day, down -2.85% from the previous closing price of $35.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687507 shares were traded. INMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On May 25, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on May 25, 2021, with a $92 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, InMode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $54.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.93.

Shares Statistics:

INMD traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.17M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 6.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.2M to a low estimate of $128.5M. As of the current estimate, InMode Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $110.54M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.05M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.49M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.56M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $524.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $536M and the low estimate is $504.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.