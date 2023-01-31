Are analysts optimistic about Macy’s Inc.’s (NYSE:M) stock?

The closing price of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) was $23.32 for the day, up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $23.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7147323 shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of M’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 77,035 led to the insider holds 12,546 shares of the business.

Griscom Paul sold 1,223 shares of M for $20,852 on Sep 06. The SVP and Controller now owns 7,550 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Griscom Paul, who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 49,992 and left with 4,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $28.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.30.

Shares Statistics:

M traded an average of 9.84M shares per day over the past three months and 6.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 272.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.41M with a Short Ratio of 19.32M, compared to 21.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.27% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, M has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.63. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.20% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.57 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.46B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.7B and the low estimate is $21.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.