Are D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) closed at $94.83 down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $96.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2666947 shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of D.R. Horton Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $96 from $104 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Allen Barbara K sold 1,748 shares for $96.77 per share. The transaction valued at 169,154 led to the insider holds 5,650 shares of the business.

Romanowski Paul J sold 30,000 shares of DHI for $2,690,433 on Dec 21. The EVP and COO now owns 76,185 shares after completing the transaction at $89.68 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Allen Barbara K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 470 shares for $84.86 each. As a result, the insider received 39,884 and left with 5,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $98.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DHI has traded an average of 2.77M shares per day and 2.71M over the past ten days. A total of 344.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 13.51M, compared to 11.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DHI is 1.00, from 0.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.67 and a low estimate of $4.36, while EPS last year was $3.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.95, with high estimates of $3.55 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.33 and $16.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.95. EPS for the following year is $13.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $16.3 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.41B to a low estimate of $10.05B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.11B, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.77B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.8B and the low estimate is $24.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.