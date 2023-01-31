Are Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) closed at $12.98 down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $13.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587995 shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $20.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCSG has traded an average of 445.19K shares per day and 400.22k over the past ten days. A total of 74.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Shares short for HCSG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 5.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 10.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HCSG is 0.86, from 0.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 306.20% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $419.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $424M to a low estimate of $413.24M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $420.45M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.33M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.25M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.