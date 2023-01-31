Are The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, The Mosaic Company’s stock clocked out at $48.50, down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $49.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3332276 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $61 to $50.

On January 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $47.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 19, 2023, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,587,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

EBEL GREGORY L bought 15,600 shares of MOS for $990,502 on May 06. The Director now owns 80,068 shares after completing the transaction at $63.49 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Ricard Corrine D., who serves as the Sr VP – Mosaic Fertilizantes of the company, sold 17,284 shares for $76.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,313,930 and left with 45,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $79.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOS traded 3.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 344.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.52M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.86M with a Short Ratio of 8.79M, compared to 10.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, MOS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.