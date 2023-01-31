As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Fortive Corporation (FTV) offers stability

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) closed the day trading at $66.23 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $67.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648923 shares were traded. FTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on October 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $73 from $68 previously.

On March 17, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Murphy Patrick K sold 32,788 shares for $68.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,247,945 led to the insider holds 62,929 shares of the business.

McLaughlin Charles E sold 13,156 shares of FTV for $900,397 on Nov 11. The SVP – Chief Financial Officer now owns 88,818 shares after completing the transaction at $68.44 per share. On May 02, another insider, SPOON ALAN G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,400 shares for $58.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,013,493 and bolstered with 98,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTV has reached a high of $71.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTV traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTV traded about 1.7M shares per day. A total of 355.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 5.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

FTV’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 14.40% for FTV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1195:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Fortive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.33B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.