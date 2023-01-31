As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) offers stability

The closing price of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) was $31.05 for the day, down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $31.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565039 shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $37 from $40 previously.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when STARK JAMES E bought 787 shares for $31.85 per share. The transaction valued at 25,066 led to the insider holds 11,184 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.99.

Shares Statistics:

GPRE traded an average of 848.04K shares per day over the past three months and 567.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.33M. Shares short for GPRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 8.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.68% and a Short% of Float of 18.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $977M to a low estimate of $730M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $746.79M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $915.5M, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $730M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.