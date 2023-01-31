As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Morgan Stanley (MS) offers stability

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed the day trading at $95.96 down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $96.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5852092 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $88.75.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when DARLING ALISTAIR sold 2,000 shares for $94.70 per share. The transaction valued at 189,410 led to the insider holds 34,465 shares of the business.

CRAWLEY MANDELL sold 3,740 shares of MS for $350,625 on Jan 19. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 42,171 shares after completing the transaction at $93.75 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, AKRAM RAJA, who serves as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,100 shares for $97.00 each. As a result, the insider received 494,700 and left with 118,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $109.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MS traded about 7.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MS traded about 10.82M shares per day. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.97M with a Short Ratio of 16.66M, compared to 23.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

MS’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.10, up from 1.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $29.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $33.11 and a low estimate of $17.95, while EPS last year was $40.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $36.7, with high estimates of $40.28 and low estimates of $33.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $130.43 and $115.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $126.84. EPS for the following year is $147.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $156.55 and $133.02.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $255.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.53B to a low estimate of $242.89B. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $296.02B, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $280.33B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.94B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22T, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15T and the low estimate is $1.06T. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.