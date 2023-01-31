BDN (Brandywine Realty Trust) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock clocked out at $6.34, down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2210751 shares were traded. BDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BDN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5 from $6.50 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $11.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $0.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $0 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brandywine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has reached a high of $14.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BDN traded 2.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.69M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.22M, compared to 7.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 9.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, BDN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.70. The current Payout Ratio is 460.40% for BDN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $127.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.41M to a low estimate of $120.9M. As of the current estimate, Brandywine Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $125.53M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.39M, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.49M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $507.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $486.82M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $543.19M and the low estimate is $508.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.