Considering Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.62 in the prior trading day, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) closed at $0.63, up 2.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0125 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574524 shares were traded. ASTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6150.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

On October 04, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on October 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when KEMP CHRIS bought 250,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 118,075 led to the insider holds 1,086,980 shares of the business.

KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares of ASTR for $124,960 on Aug 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 857,082 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,946,000 and left with 20,888,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2768.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 266.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.36M with a Short Ratio of 22.50M, compared to 26.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 21.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35M and the low estimate is $16.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 220.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.