Considering Ciena Corporation (CIEN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $51.03 in the prior trading day, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed at $50.71, down -0.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1240847 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $46.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when SMITH GARY B sold 3,541 shares for $51.07 per share. The transaction valued at 180,845 led to the insider holds 487,487 shares of the business.

Rothenstein David M sold 3,500 shares of CIEN for $178,115 on Jan 17. The Sr. VP, General Counsel now owns 256,668 shares after completing the transaction at $50.89 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, PETRIK ANDREW C, who serves as the VP, CONTROLLER of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $50.89 each. As a result, the insider received 50,890 and left with 32,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $71.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $846.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $868M to a low estimate of $809.9M. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.