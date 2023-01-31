Considering Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $86.58 in the prior trading day, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) closed at $82.40, down -4.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3038252 shares were traded. CEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CEG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $91 from $88 previously.

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $98.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $97.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $97.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.17M, compared to 4.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.49 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.65B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.68B and the low estimate is $10.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.