Considering SEI Investments Company (SEIC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $62.08 in the prior trading day, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) closed at $61.72, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510976 shares were traded. SEIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCCARTHY KATHRYN sold 10,000 shares for $59.25 per share. The transaction valued at 592,500 led to the insider holds 71,700 shares of the business.

WEST ALFRED P JR sold 6,875 shares of SEIC for $400,029 on Dec 19. The Executive Chairman now owns 8,941,549 shares after completing the transaction at $58.19 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, WEST ALFRED P JR, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $58.03 each. As a result, the insider received 5,803,000 and left with 8,948,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SEI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEIC has reached a high of $63.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 500.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 499.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.51M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SEIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SEIC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 0.86 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for SEIC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.18 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $454.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $467.05M to a low estimate of $443.27M. As of the current estimate, SEI Investments Company’s year-ago sales were $501.65M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.21M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $469M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449.65M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.