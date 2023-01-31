Considering Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) closed at $153.54 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $154.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1165428 shares were traded. WHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $119.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when DICAMILLO GARY T sold 1,000 shares for $209.90 per share. The transaction valued at 209,900 led to the insider holds 2,002 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Whirlpool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has reached a high of $211.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WHR traded on average about 657.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 587.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.01M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 5.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.20% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WHR is 7.00, which was 4.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 105.60% for WHR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.18 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $6.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.48, with high estimates of $4.5 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.95 and $18.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.01. EPS for the following year is $16.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $23.65 and $12.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3B to a low estimate of $4.66B. As of the current estimate, Whirlpool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.82B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.51B, a decrease of -8.30% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.98B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.5B and the low estimate is $18.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.