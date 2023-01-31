Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $16.71 in the prior trading day, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) closed at $16.48, down -1.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5449308 shares were traded. CPNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On October 07, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.80.

CLSA Downgraded its Outperform to Sell on August 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 200,000 shares for $18.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,652,000 led to the insider holds 70,651,928 shares of the business.

SVF Investments (UK) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of CPNG for $647,500,000 on Dec 05. The 10% Owner now owns 426,156,413 shares after completing the transaction at $18.50 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Sun Benjamin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 84,602 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,692,040 and left with 2,239,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $27.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.58B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.7M with a Short Ratio of 23.30M, compared to 34.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $5.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.34B to a low estimate of $5.07B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.85B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.68B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.33B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.41B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.54B and the low estimate is $20.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.