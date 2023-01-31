EBR (Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) closed at $7.93 in the last session, down -2.58% from day before closing price of $8.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1139121 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centrais’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBR traded on average about 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 908.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Shares short for EBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 7.35M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBR is 0.15, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s year-ago sales were $666.05M, an estimated increase of 209.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.64B, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.76B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.