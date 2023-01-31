F5 Inc. (FFIV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) closed the day trading at $145.69 down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $147.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541849 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFIV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares for $146.57 per share. The transaction valued at 24,917 led to the insider holds 35,910 shares of the business.

Locoh-Donou Francois sold 2,201 shares of FFIV for $317,406 on Jan 03. The President, CEO & Director now owns 111,134 shares after completing the transaction at $144.21 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, WHITE ANA MARIA, who serves as the EVP and Chief People Officer of the company, sold 170 shares for $154.01 each. As a result, the insider received 26,182 and left with 36,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $217.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFIV traded about 511.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFIV traded about 691.78k shares per day. A total of 60.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.76M. Shares short for FFIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.77 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.03 and $11.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.6. EPS for the following year is $13.62, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.93 and $12.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.