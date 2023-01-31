How is Dollar Tree Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $150.37 in the prior trading day, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) closed at $148.85, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2158195 shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DLTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $150.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $157 to $181.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when Jacobs David A. sold 1,346 shares for $162.80 per share. The transaction valued at 219,123 led to the insider holds 17,085 shares of the business.

Jacobs David A. sold 542 shares of DLTR for $85,604 on Apr 07. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 18,431 shares after completing the transaction at $157.94 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, HEINRICH DANIEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 425 shares for $156.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,340 and bolstered with 3,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $177.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 222.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.28M. Shares short for DLTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 6.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.49 and $7.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.29. EPS for the following year is $8.27, with 26 analysts recommending between $9 and $7.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.32B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.32B and the low estimate is $29.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.