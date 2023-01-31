How is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE: SCCO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) closed at $74.59 in the last session, up 0.01% from day before closing price of $74.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1461096 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares for $74.94 per share. The transaction valued at 14,987,600 led to the insider holds 374,966 shares of the business.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 100,000 shares of SCCO for $7,497,300 on Mar 10. The Chairman of the Board now owns 574,966 shares after completing the transaction at $74.97 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $74.87 each. As a result, the insider received 3,743,350 and left with 674,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $79.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCCO traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 6.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SCCO is 2.00, which was 1.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 120.40% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.93B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.38B and the low estimate is $9.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.