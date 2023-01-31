I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

After finishing at $72.45 in the prior trading day, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) closed at $72.03, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8897614 shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Powell Ann sold 16,250 shares for $80.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,307,312 led to the insider holds 34,226 shares of the business.

VESSEY RUPERT sold 45,910 shares of BMY for $3,621,381 on Nov 07. The EVP, Research & Early Dev. now owns 57,079 shares after completing the transaction at $78.88 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Caforio Giovanni, who serves as the Board Chair and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $69.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,742,750 and left with 476,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $81.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.08M with a Short Ratio of 20.96M, compared to 23.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BMY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.88, compared to 2.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 68.30% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.6. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $7.28.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $11.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.47B to a low estimate of $10.93B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.98B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.66B, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.4B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.38B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.1B and the low estimate is $46.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.