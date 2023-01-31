ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $107.94 in the prior trading day, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) closed at $106.66, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1634587 shares were traded. ICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $132 from $116 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $102.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $164.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $164 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 30,000 shares for $105.37 per share. The transaction valued at 3,161,201 led to the insider holds 2,971,705 shares of the business.

Foley Douglas sold 1,600 shares of ICE for $169,568 on Nov 23. The SVP, HR & Administration now owns 20,934 shares after completing the transaction at $105.98 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Surdykowski Andrew J, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 40,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intercontinental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has reached a high of $137.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 558.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 550.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ICE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.23, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 32.30% for ICE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.17 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.83B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.15B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.25B and the low estimate is $7.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.